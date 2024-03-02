ODOT: Expect closures on Underwood Street and Linden Avenue

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing full-depth replacement of Interstate 70 through Zanesville U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

This coming week, motorists can expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Underwood Street for bridge work. Linden Avenue will also be closed under the Muskingum River bridge for demolition from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three nights starting Monday.

