ODOT: Crash closes westbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Highway near Interstate 75

All westbound lanes on Ronald Reagan Highway beyond Interstate 75 and near Galbraith Road are closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The department reported the closure at 7:56 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, and encourages motorists to use alternate routes in the meantime.

Details of the crash are still unknown at this time.

For updates on the closure, visit the department's OHGO website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Crash closes westbound Ohio 126 between I-75, Galbraith Road