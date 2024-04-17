ODOT continues to encourage work zone safety this week in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues to encourage work zone safety this week across Ohio.

New numbers from ODOT show that 43 ODOT crews have been hit by a vehicle while working so far this year.

Last year, 56 ODOT crews were hit, and one contractor died.

There were more than 4,000 work zone-related crashes across Ohio last year, ODOT said.

That’s why it’s so important for drivers to slow down while driving through work zones and to pay extra attention.