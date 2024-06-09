ODOT: Chip and seal on Ohio 79 will impact traffic

COSHOCTON − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Ohio 79 is undergoing a chip and seal project from the Licking County line to the southern corporation limit of Nellie. Motorists should expect lane closures starting Monday. One-way traffic will be maintained with flagging.

The project also includes Ohio 657 in Licking County and estimated completion is 2024.

