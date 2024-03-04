ODOT: Bridge replacement over Interstate 71 means temporary traffic pattern chance

Ohio Department of Transportation issued a reminder that starting Sunday night there will be a temporary RCUT pattern on U.S. 36/37 at the Interstate 71 interchange. Traffic seeking access to I-71 from 36/37 will need to use the new U-turn lanes to access the on-ramps.

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a reminder that a bridge replacement project will result in a temporary traffic change beginning Sunday night, at a busy Interstate 71 interchange near the Tanger Outlets in Delaware County.

The bridge replacement along U.S. 36 and Ohio 37 means that traffic trying to access I-71 will need to use the new U-turn lanes to access the on-ramps.

Other impacts include:

Left turns from U.S. 36/SR 37 to the I-71 on-ramps are restricted

Temporary restricted crossing U-turn lanes will be in use at Wilson Road and in front of McDonald’s for U.S. 36 traffic seeking access to the I-71 on-ramps

U.S. 36 westbound will be reduced to two lanes

U.S. 36 eastbound will be reduced to one lane

Turns for traffic on the I-71 off-ramps will be maintained

More about the bridge replacement over I-71

ODOT said that U.S. 36 and Ohio 37 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the railroad bridge and Sky View Lane/Glenview Commons.

Eastbound traffic will shift north, with both directions of traffic maintained in the existing westbound lanes. This traffic pattern will remain in place through Spring 2024.

Access to driveways and property will remain open, but ODOT said left turns will be restricted for driveways and Bowtown Road traffic during peak travel times (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

