ODOT announces road closing, U.S. 23 access change

The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising Marion County motorists of an upcoming road closure and a traffic change.

Ohio 95 between Ohio 203 and Ohio 37 will close starting Monday through April 5 for a culvert replacement.The detour will be Ohio 95 to Ohio 203 to Ohio 309 to Ohio 37 or reverse.

Road closed logo

As part of its efforts to improve intersection safety along U.S. Route 23, access to U.S. Route 23 from Bethlehem Road will be permanently removed starting April 15.

Motorists can access Bethlehem Road on the east side of U.S. 23 from Ohio 95 and from the west side of U.S. 23 via Ohio 423.

