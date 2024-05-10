ODOT announces new Crawford County construction projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising Crawford County motorists of several projects that will impact traffic over the next several months.

Ohio 181 in Crestline, from Ohio 61 to Bucyrus Street, as well as Ohio 598, between the city of Galion and Ohio 39, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Work on both projects is expected to be completed in August.

In addition, Ohio 598, between Klahn Road and German Road, will close May 20 for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Ohio 598 north to Old Lincoln Highway (CR 330) west to Ohio 602 north to Ohio 96 east to Ohio 598, and reverse. The project is expected to be completed May 24.

ODOT reminds motorists all work is weather permitting and subject to change.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Resurfacing and culvert work to impact Crawford County traffic