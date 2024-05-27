ODOT I-235 NB bridge joint rehabilitation project start Tuesday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to start the I-235 Northbound Bridge Joint Rehabilitation Project on Tuesday night.

ODOT officials say, drivers should expect narrowed and shifted lanes on I-235 as several ramp closures and delays during rush hours will cause significant delays.

ODOT closures, Image courtesy KFOR

Plan an alternate route if you seek to save time on your drive. No timeframe has been given on completion at this time.

