ODNR to hold open house events on chronic wasting disease

Apr. 15—LIMA — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will hold open house events in Lima and Kenton to educate the public about Chronic Wasting Disease, a neurological condition that affects white-tailed deer.

The Hardin County event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in the Arts and Crafts Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton.

The Allen County open house will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, 1682 Slabtown Road, Lima.