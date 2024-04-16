Odessan awaiting trial accused of molesting third child

Apr. 15—A 31-year-old Odessa man already awaiting trial on two counts of indecency with a child was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child early Saturday morning after a 12-year-old told authorities he'd molested her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a home near West County Road and West 10th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The girl told officers Isaiah Felix Cardona touched her inappropriately and during a subsequent forensic interview at a local child advocacy center, she said Cardona came into her room and placed a blanket on top of her, the report stated.

In the process, however, the girl said Cardona rubbed her body, including her buttocks, over her clothes and then squeezed her breast under her clothing, the report stated.

The girl said she'd told Cardona before he was too "touchy" and he made her feel uncomfortable when he touched her buttocks, the report stated.

Cardona denied intentionally touching the girl in a sexual manner.

According to Ector County District Court records, Cardona was indicted in January 2022 after being accused of touching two children inappropriately in May 2021 and in June 2021.

He was released from the Ector County jail in those cases after posting surety bonds totaling $60,000. The bond in the new case has been set at $30,000 and he remained in custody Monday night.