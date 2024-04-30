Odessan arrested on drug charge

Apr. 30—An Odessa man was arrested on a felony drug warrant Thursday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives with the Midland/Odessa Violent Crimes Task Force received a tip Jamin Shavon Davis was selling large quantities of cocaine from his house on West 39th Street.

Detectives arranged for a confidential informant to buy cocaine from Davis, provided him with a live-streaming recording device and watched and listened to him buy 115 grams of cocaine from Davis on March 5.

A warrant was sought for Davis for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony and Davis was arrested on that warrant Thursday night.

Ector County court records show Davis is also being held on a second count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He's being held on a U.S. Marshal hold and surety bonds totaling $150,000.