Odessan accused of shoving mom, stealing car

Mar. 26—A 40-year-old Odessa man was arrested Thursday afternoon after his mom told police he shoved her and stole her car.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 800 block of Roxanna Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, a 60-year-old woman told police her son, Louis Hector Tavarez, is no longer allowed to live in her home because she and her husband are frightened of him, but they allow him to live in a shed on their property, the report stated.

The woman said when she came home around 1 p.m. she found her son sitting on the couch in her living room, but he left after a few minutes. According to the report, the woman said that when she left to go back to work, her son pushed her, grabbed the keys to her Dodge Journey and took off in it.

A neighbor corroborated her story while she was screaming for help, the police report stated.

Roughly 90 minutes later, an Ector County Sheriff's deputy spotted the Dodge at 16th and Coronado and when an OPD officer arrived in the area, the driver refused to pull over, the report stated.

The officer and the deputy began to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when Tavarez pulled into the police department's parking lot.

Tavarez was arrested on suspicion of robbery, evading arrested in a motor vehicle and driving with an invalid license. He remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $51,000.