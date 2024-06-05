Odessa teen killed in wreck

Jun. 4—An 18-year-old Odessa man was killed in a one vehicle crash Monday night in Ward County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dominque Lee Retana was traveling east on IH-20 in a Cadillac Escalade when a tire blew out around 8 p.m., causing the vehicle to side skid across the eastbound lanes into the south borrow ditch where it rolled across the service road.

Retana was pronounced dead at Ward County Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.