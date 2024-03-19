Odessa Links announces results of Point in Time Homeless Count

Mar. 18—Odessa Links, the lead agency for the Odessa Homeless Coalition, on Monday announced the results of the 2024 Point in Time (PIT) Homeless Count, which took place Jan. 25.

The PIT count, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in conjunction with the Texas Homeless Network, serves as a crucial tool in understanding and addressing homelessness in the community, a news release said.

This year's count revealed a combined total of 135 individuals experiencing homelessness, with 48 individuals sheltered and 87 individuals unsheltered. These numbers reflect the collaborative efforts of the Odessa Homeless Coalition, along with the support of various community partners and volunteers.

The Odessa Homeless Coalition, including organizations such as Catholic Charities, Jesus House, Odessa Salvation Army, Crisis Center of West Texas, West Texas VA Health Care System, and Family Promise, worked tirelessly leading up to the count to ensure that all shelters and services providers were prepared, the release said.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, essential items such as bags, hand warmers, copies of the street survival guide, bus passes, and snacks were distributed to those in need, while information about the survey was disseminated at key locations.

The success of this year's count underscores the commitment of the Odessa Homeless Coalition to ending homelessness in the community. To achieve this goal, the coalition has developed a multifaceted initiative aimed at addressing various areas of concern. The project includes the following components:

— Identification of Target Populations: Prioritizing demographic groups within the homeless community, such as homeless families, chronically homeless individuals, elderly individuals, young adults aging out of foster care, and individuals with mental illness.

— Needs Assessment: Conduct comprehensive assessments to understand the specific challenges faced by each target population, including access to healthcare, employment opportunities, housing affordability, and social support networks.

— Housing Solutions: Developing tailored housing solutions, such as rapid rehousing programs, supportive housing options, affordable housing initiatives, and transitional housing programs with supportive services.

— Collaboration and Partnerships: Partnering with local government agencies, nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, and community stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of interventions.

— Supportive Services: Providing a range of supportive services, including case management, employment assistance, access to healthcare and mental health services, and life skills training.

— Prevention Strategies: Implementing prevention strategies to address the root causes of homelessness and reduce the risk of individuals and families becoming homeless in the future.

— Monitoring and Evaluation: Continuously monitoring the progress of the program through data collection and evaluation to assess its effectiveness in reducing homelessness within the community.

Through these initiatives, the Odessa Homeless Coalition remains steadfast in its commitment to ending homelessness and improving the well-being and stability of vulnerable individuals and families in the community, the release said.