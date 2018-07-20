Home
An Ode to the Iconic Midcentury Designs of IKEA's Past
Architectural Digest
•
July 20, 2018
1 / 16
Åke range
Though often compared to Philip Arctander's
clam chair,
the Åke chair (and accompanying sofa) was introduced in IKEA's 1952 catalog without a designer's name attached.
The company's archive is a treasure trove of vintage Scandinavian design