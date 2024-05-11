‘What are the odds?’ International Space Station passes through northern lights
[Editor’s Note: The story below has been corrected to explain the lights are the International Space Station.]
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of pictures have poured into the FOX 8 newsroom after Friday night’s stunning show as an aurora, or “northern lights” were visible from Northeast Ohio.
It’s a weather phenomenon that’s exceedingly rare in this part of the world.
Photos: Northern lights seen across Northeast Ohio
But, perhaps even more unlikely than witnessing the northern lights from Ohio is to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station passing through at the exact same moment.
Pictures sent to FOX 8 from Justin Deierling were captured from North Canton and show a light streak beneath the glowing pink and purple sky. Deierling said it’s a long-exposure shot of the International Space Station.
“What are the odds?,” said Deierling.
You can read more about the International Space Station, here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.