‘What are the odds?’ International Space Station passes through northern lights

[Editor’s Note: The story below has been corrected to explain the lights are the International Space Station.]

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of pictures have poured into the FOX 8 newsroom after Friday night’s stunning show as an aurora, or “northern lights” were visible from Northeast Ohio.

It’s a weather phenomenon that’s exceedingly rare in this part of the world.

Photos: Northern lights seen across Northeast Ohio

But, perhaps even more unlikely than witnessing the northern lights from Ohio is to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station passing through at the exact same moment.

Pictures sent to FOX 8 from Justin Deierling were captured from North Canton and show a light streak beneath the glowing pink and purple sky. Deierling said it’s a long-exposure shot of the International Space Station.

Credit: Justin Deierling

Credit: Justin Deierling

“What are the odds?,” said Deierling.

You can read more about the International Space Station, here.

