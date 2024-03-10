Oddities & Curiosities Expo visits Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event at Expo New Mexico brought thousands of people together who are interested in all things odd.

Officials said more than 100 vendors from all over the country are involved in the Oddities & Curiosities Expo. This is the fifth year it has come to Albuquerque.

People were able to buy horror-inspired pieces, creepy clothing, and odd jewelry. The event is also happening on Sunday.

