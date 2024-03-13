Odd ‘jelly-like balls’ found in Oklahoma lake — and many more are coming, officials say

Strange “jelly-like balls” are appearing in an Oklahoma lake, experts say, and these initial sightings are just the beginning.

Spotted in the murky water of the McGee Creek Reservoir, the state Department of Wildlife Conservation shared photos of the bumpy green blobs in a March 12 Facebook post.

“They look like alien egg pods from outer space,” a commenter said.

“My oldest son thought they were body snatchers just waiting to hatch and take our bodies,” said another.

The balls are often found attached to submerged trees, officials say.

The peculiar balls aren’t eggs. They’re living creatures, and there’s an army of them on the way — but “don’t be alarmed,” officials said.

“These are Bryozoans, and they’ll likely show up in large numbers this summer,” they said. “These microorganisms are native and are of no danger to you or wildlife.”

While the bryozoans may look ooey gooey when underwater, they are covered in chitin — similar to the shell of a crab — which will harden when dry to protect the animal, officials said.

“These animals are an important part of the ecosystem because they help clean the water and serve as prey for mussels, snails, and even small fish,” according to wildlife officials.

Many commenters said the photos are the first time they’ve ever seen a bryozoan, and some were thankful for the heads up.

“If I had not read this … I would be freaking out if I’d just (come) across one of these!” a commenter wrote.

McGee Creek Reservoir is about a 150-mile drive southeast of Oklahoma City.

