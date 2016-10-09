Watch live: Clinton, Trump face off in second presidential debate

ken: Arizona Freedom Alliance Here is what a Real Poll looks like in America. Please take the Time to Read. A Total of 50,000 people Polled in 50 States…. PG Farnsworth: We have just completed our own poll since we cannot get factual information from the mainstream media!! We called 1000 homes in each of the 50 states and asked basic questions on the economy, terrorism, immigration and presidential pick. Economy was the number one factor that Americans are concerned about and terrorism was number two. Presidential pick was Trump by a large percentage. Trump 33478 votes 67% Clinton 9788 Votes 19% Undecided or other 6739 votes 13% My friends and I are all Graduate students from all walks of life. We meet to discuss stuff... 13 people who like and have served in the Military. It took us most of two weeks to be sure our calls were to all people and not just one party or another. We called Americans.. our poll is by taking registered voter lists and we accumulated 33% repub, 33% dems and 34% ind.. our poll consisted of 1000 calls per state. all 50 states. 50,000 people are in this poll not the 100 like other polls. Please everyone copy and paste to your status so everyone knows that the other polls are rigged! The 2 weeks for about the 90th time was how long it took to count verify make sure there were the percentages that were set out to poll. And that each party had the right amount from every state, it had nothing to do with zones or cites or counties. The state voter registrations for each party were randomly selected at the end of a call a check was made by that name. The 2 weeks were for vetting the final numbers not the poll. Simple questions with simple answers no word tricks demographics no race no gender nothing added. My God why is this so hard to understand REALLY? A person was called and asked a few questions and thanked for their time and the next was called after selection. Which was covered eyes and a dart dropped or an ink pen point down and the call was made. I am sorry that most are use to all the extra BS involved in asking a simple question and getting an answer or call it a survey if it makes you fell better we CG2S. And while I am at it this hits the point dead on on why people are done with the BS http://nation.foxnews.com/2016/09/14/larry-gatlin-musical-message-hillary-clinton. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0c0XOiU6cQ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNbb6dzYAjk