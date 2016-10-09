Watch live: Clinton, Trump face off in second presidential debate
Join Yahoo News for live coverage of the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. They’ll be answering questions in a town hall format at Washington University in St. Louis, with moderators Anderson Cooper of CNN and Martha Raddatz of ABC News. Yahoo News Global Anchor Katie Couric, National Political Columnist Matt Bai and a panel of experts will provide analysis before and after the debate. The Yahoo News team will also be on location in St. Louis with interviews and updates. You can watch the whole debate right here. Live pre-debate analysis will start at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the post-show beginning as soon as the debate ends. Our live blog will commence at 8 p.m. and provide the latest updates all night long.
