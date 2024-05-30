OCTC was a long time in coming

Sometimes, even a good idea takes years and a lot of hard work to become reality.

In Owensboro, it was a need for higher education.

In 1924, Mount St. Joseph Academy, a boarding school for girls since 1861, expanded, adding an institution called Mount St. Joseph Junior College to its campus in western Daviess County.

Three years later, Owensboro officials began trying to lure the campus into town.

Finally in September 1947, the Ursuline nuns who ran the college decided to open an Owensboro campus — Owensboro Division of Mount St. Joseph Junior College.

But ODMSJJC was a bit much.

Soon the Owensboro campus became known as Brescia Hall, then Brescia College and finally Brescia University.

In 1949, what’s now the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce decided to push for a state-supported junior college in Owensboro.

But H.L. Donovan, who was president of the University of Kentucky at the time, said UK wasn’t interested because Owensboro was too far from Lexington.

He urged the chamber to do a study.

And for the next 35 years, the state kept making excuses.

So, in 1951, Owensboro residents raised $1 million to bring Kentucky Wesleyan College from Winchester to Owensboro.

So, the community had two private colleges.

But there was still a drive for a state-funded community college that would offer a less expensive route to higher education.

Finally, in 1984, Don Blandford of Philpot was speaker pro-tem of the Kentucky House of Representatives — the second most powerful job in the House.

He had enough friends that he promised to hold up the state budget if money wasn’t found for a community college here.

They compromised and Owensboro Community College was approved as a pilot project — a branch of Henderson Community College.

The next year, Blandford was elected speaker of the House, a position with enormous power.

Gov. Martha Layne Collins needed his support for her ambitious program of tax increases for education.

And she decided that Owensboro did indeed need a community college and included money for Owensboro Community & Technical College in her 1986 proposed budget.

It had taken 37 years, but persistence eventually paid off.

