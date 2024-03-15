Oconto man charged in fatal motorcycle crash that killed teenager last June on U.S. 41

A 21-year-old Oconto man faces homicide charges following a fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41 last June that killed Aubrey Williams, 19, of Oconto.

Austin Laakonen is charged with homicide by vehicle – use of a controlled substance, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and possession of THC. Laakonen is scheduled to make an initial court appearance April 10.

Charges were filed Feb. 21 after the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene returned results in January showing that blood drawn from Laakonen the night of the crash showed the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Laakonen was driving the motorcycle, with Williams seated behind him, shortly after 7 p.m. on June 30 when he changed from the right northbound lane into the left one in order to turn west on County W, but the motorcycle turned into a lane already occupied by a sports utility vehicle. The rear tire area of the motorcycle ended up striking the front passenger side wheel area of the SUV.

Both Laakonen and Williams were ejected from the motorcycle, with the SUV running over Williams, according to witnesses. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Williams was taken to Bellin Hospital in Oconto, where she died, while Laakonen declined further medical treatment after being check out by an ambulance crew.

Laakonen was earlier cited for violating the terms of his motorcycle instruction permit, which restricted him from having passengers without two years of license experience and holds a class M license. Williams did not possess a valid motorcycle license. Laakonen has pled not guilty to this charge and the case continues in Oconto County Circuit Court.

A bag containing THC dab wax was found after the crash. Laakonen said it belonged to him, and he was cited for possession of a controlled substance. However, that charge was dismissed Wednesday by Oconto County Judge Michael T. Judge at the request by the Oconto County District Attorney office.

