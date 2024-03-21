Oconto Falls mayoral candidates Clint Braun, Brad Rice share priorities, goals in Q&A

Brad Rice, who has been Oconto Falls mayor since 2012, will seek his seventh two-year term as he squares off against challenger Clint Braun on April 2.

Rice retained his seat two years ago garnering 63% of the vote after running unopposed in the previous four municipal elections.

Braun co-runs Procar, a used car dealership in Oconto Falls, while Rice also has ties to the auto business as he spent 37 years with Pederson Ford.

The candidates were asked to answer a questionnaire to explain what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the city. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Clint Braun

Clint Braun is running to become mayor of Oconto Falls.

Age: 37

Past political experience: None

Community involvement: My way of contributing to the community is through our business. This includes sponsorships to local organizations and hosting a free to the public car show each May that includes food trucks, face painting and balloon artists for children.

Occupation: Business owner

Campaign website: Clint Braun for Mayor of Oconto Falls – Facebook

Brad Rice

Brad Rice is seeking another term as Oconto Falls mayor in the April 2, 2024, election.

Age: 77

Past political experience: Oconto Falls City Council alderman for nine years, Oconto Falls mayor for 12 years

Community involvement: Serving on the board of directors for the Oconto Falls Senior Center

Occupation: Retired after working for 37 years at Peterson Ford

Campaign website: None

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Braun: Growing up in poverty and recognizing that the only person responsible for oneself is the person you see when you look in the mirror. This outlook has taken me to where I am today. Life is too short to stand on the sidelines and wonder about the “what ifs.” If there is a reason to complain, that should be enough of a reason to push yourself to do something about it. With years of experience as a local business owner, I understand and can relate to the needs of both residents and businesses.

Rice: What makes me a better candidate for this job is my 21-plus years of involvement and experience in municipal government. It is not something that you learn overnight. I have a deep desire to see progress and change in this community and have been working hard to make the changes this community wants. I want to see the best for the city I grew up in and have lived in all my life.

What are the top three challenges facing Oconto Falls and what would you do about them?

Braun: Visibility. Oconto Falls has a well-built foundation including an innovative school district, easily accessible hospital, pristine golf-course, gorgeous river and a well-paved downtown that could benefit from more OPEN signs versus living space and “for sale” signs. I want to see our Main Street come back to life just like many of our residents are asking for.

Involvement. I envision taking a more active approach to celebrating and promoting new and existing businesses; if we’re not growing, we’re shrinking. Having conversations with our locals about their ideas and feedback for the community. Talking is always the easy part, but making sensible ideas come to fruition is a hurdle I enjoy overcoming.

Economic Growth. I would much rather see our downtown full of vehicles and people during the day supporting our local businesses versus what we tend to see now. It’s sad to see new businesses come and go or existing ones leave. Traveling around town, meeting with new and long existing residents, they are begging for our Main Street to be “cleaned up.” I don’t know how Main Street got itself into the situation it has become, but I will find the underlying cause of it and do my best educating the public on the best steps forward to make it thrive again.

Rice: The top three challenges facing Oconto Falls are: Revitalizing the Main Street district, to bring in new business to that area. One item we are currently working on is to eliminate first-floor housing along the Main Street business area. I attend all committee meetings and, with the work of our current city administrator, a TID (Tax Incremental District) has been created to help attract businesses.

Secondly, I want to encourage and bring new industry or manufacturing to the Industrial Park. This helps with increased tax base for city improvement. We have been continually reaching out to new prospective business and we try to make it attractive for them to come to Oconto Falls.

Thirdly, I continually look to street improvements and replacement of infrastructure. Currently, we are set for a full replacement of Columbia Street in 2025 for approximately $25 million.

What is your vision for growth in the community?

Braun: I see Oconto Falls as a thriving hub of economic opportunity and community vitality. Enhanced recreational facilities and cultural amenities will bring a sense of belonging and well-being among residents. We have an industrial park with space that some people say is under-utilized. I aim to cultivate a vibrant and resilient Oconto Falls for generations to come while preserving the town's unique character. With a little energy put in the right places, I think we can level up the town and boost the public's confidence in the future of our city for years to come.

Rice: My vision for this city/community is to encourage growth, businesses, industry, improve services and encourage this community to get involved. Currently we have been looking to improve housing development. My vision is to make Oconto Falls a desired place to live while keeping taxes at an affordable rate. I hope to continue to try to provide services that we all want while keeping a balanced budget. I hope to keep this city moving forward without increasing the tax burden. I want to keep our businesses thriving, our library, fire department, our infrastructure all up to date to serve this community. One really big thing that has become reality is the new fire station that will now be up to meeting the numerous requirements for that service. I work with the fire chief, Tim Magnin, who wrote the grant that made it all possible. Along with the work of a great City Council and city administrator and staff we have been able to keep property taxes from escalating.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

Braun: I’ve grown to enjoy positioning myself outside my comfort zone. I have a unique background including spending many of my young years working on dairy farms, then attending tech school, becoming a master auto/diesel technician, working in management, sales, finance, teaching for a technical college and currently a business owner. Although, having my son is my proudest achievement. Bringing him into this world pushed me to become the man I am today. I want a better future not only for him, but for the people who will push the envelope to make the world a better place. God Bless.

Rice: I want to say that it has been a great honor to serve this community. I want what many of you want and I always keep that in mind when dealing with city issues.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

MORE: Oconto mayoral election is rematch between John Panetti, Cliff Martin

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto Falls candidates for mayor share goals ahead of 2024 election