Oconee jailer fired after probe into use of stun gun at jail

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a jailer was fired after an internal investigation into a complaint of use of force.

The incident occurred on May 31 and the officer was fired Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The internal review concluded the now former jailer was unjustified using a (T)aser during an encounter with an inmate. The internal investigation did not find the jailer acted with any malintent, but the actions were not objectively reasonable, did not follow policy, and were not in accordance with (T)aser training,” the report reads.

The sheriff’s office “holds all employees to the highest standards, particularly regarding use of force procedures,” Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. said in a statement released with the announcement.

“We take all use of force incidents very seriously, conducting thorough internal reviews to ensure our policies and the law are upheld. When I was notified of the results of this incident, I immediately terminated the employee and contacted the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigations) to initiate a separate investigation,” according to the sheriff.

This is an open investigation, and no further details are available, the sheriff said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: GBI investigates case of jailer fired at Oconee County Jail