Oconee Blotter: Motorist alerts deputies to domestic assault in car

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

TAILLIGHTS OUT: On June 10, Deputy Chris Haag was patrolling on Ruth Jackson Road, Bogart, about 9 p.m. when he observed a 2009 Econoline box truck with taillights that were not working. He made a traffic stop and discovered the driver, a 28-year-old Athens man, was wanted on a warrant from Oconee County. The man was taken to jail and a Glock pistol he carried was placed in safekeeping as he had no felony record.

PHONE DISPUTE: on June 12, Cpl. Kenji Dorsey responded to a call about a domestic dispute. A 35-year-old resident of Commerce was in the Epps Bridge Parkway area when he saw a man standing outside a vehicle with a woman inside. When the woman opened the door, the man began punching her. The car drove off and the witness followed and could see the man hit her again. The car went on the Athens Perimeter and Dorsey made a traffic stop after it exited at the South Milledge Avenue interchange in Clarke County. The 24-year-old Danielsville driver told the officer that he and the girl were arguing over a cell phone. The 17-year-old Danielsville woman told the officer she was scared of the man. “He hurts me, but he takes care of me also,” she said. The man was charged with simple battery and driving with a suspended license.

SHOPLIFTING: On June 12, a loss prevention officer at Walmart caught a woman concealing a tent light, some lotion and mosquito spray in a bag and in her shorts. The 26-year-old Athens woman was taken to jail on a shoplifting charge.

DUI ALLEGED: On June 13, Deputy Doug Mattocks was dispatched to check on reports from motorists about a reckless driver seen on U.S. Highway 78. The deputy saw the 2018 Volvo in the parking lot of the RaceTrac, where it almost hit a vehicle backing up, then almost collided with a pickup. The deputy activated his blue lights and asked for the man’s license. The man, with red glassy eyes and slurred speech, gave the officer his bank card. The 62-year-old Athens man didn’t smell of alcohol, but said he had earlier taken some Percocet prescribed for a slipped disc. The man was taken for a blood test and charged with DUI.

DUI ALLEGED: On June 15, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched at 2:47 a.m. to a home on Aiken Road, Bogart, to check on a stolen vehicle report. When she arrived she observed the vehicle pull into the driveway and stop. A man, who appeared agitated, exited. He smelled of alcohol and had a disruptive attitude, so he was placed in handcuffs. The complainant said the man took her vehicle without permission, but she no longer wanted to press charges. The 31-year-old suspect refused to speak with the officer or say how much he drank. The man was charged with DUI and his license was confiscated.

WRECK PROBED: On June 15, Deputy Seth Heckler was dispatched to assist with a three-vehicle wreck just south of Bishop on U.S. Highway 441. A 28-year-old man from Pelion, S.C., was taken into custody because he was an unlicensed driver. The other motorists were listed as a resident of Jacksonville, Fla., and a 58-year-old man from Bainbridge.

COLLISION: On June 15, Deputy Will Lewis was dispatched about 8 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at Clotfelter Road and U.S. Highway 78. A 37-year-old Bogart woman was at a stop sign waiting to make a turn when her 2023 Kia Telluride was rear-ended by a 1999 Ford Ranger. No one appeared injured and the 61-year-old pickup driver from Nicholson told the officer, “I came in hot and bumped her.” The man, who had slurred speech and was chewing on a big wad of tobacco, had difficulty keeping his balance. He denied drinking, but later when given a roadside breath test he registered 0.19. He was taken to jail on a DUI charge and following too close.

SHOPLIFTING ALLEGED: On June 16, Deputy Will Lewis was dispatched to Walmart, where loss prevention had detained a 32-year-old Loganville woman for shoplifting some clothing and two clocks. She skip-scanned some items and just left others in the buggy. She did not speak English, but was able to communicate through an app on her phone.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Motorist sees another motorist hit woman, calls cops