Oconee Blotter: Man tries to steal $557 in trading cards by hiding them in kitchen item

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

POT TRICK: On Feb. 14, Deputy Bradley Vaughn was dispatched to Walmart, where loss prevention had stopped a shoplifting suspect. The 36-year-old Winder man had taken a cooking pot and concealed $557 worth of trading cards inside. He then scanned the pot and tried to leave. Due to the value of the cards, he was charged with a felony offense.

WRECK INVESTIGATED: On Feb. 20, Deputy Steven Heckler was dispatched to a wreck at the Oconee Connector and Mars Hill Road. A 26-year-old Athens man had crashed his car into the rear of a vehicle stopped in a turn lane. The man did not have a valid license and he had multiple identification cards with different dates of birth. He was also charged with having fake IDs.

SOCK THEFT: On Feb. 20, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to Kohl’s, where a 32-year-old Elberton man was seen concealing an item, then leaving in a Chevy vehicle. The deputy stopped the vehicle and recovered a sock the man had removed from a three-pack sock package and a pair of shorts. Other new items were seen in the suspect’s car, but that merchandise did not come from Kohl’s.

WARRANT SERVED: On Feb. 21, Deputy Matthew Lariscy made a traffic stop on a vehicle with an equipment violation. He found a glass pipe and the woman driver explained she “found it.” Identification was run on the 37-year-old passenger from Jefferson and it was determined he was wanted in Jackson County. The information also informed any officer to use caution as the suspect is violent. He was taken to jail.

Oconee: Oconee Blotter: Suspect complains that he nearly drowned trying to escape deputies

Oconee: Oconee Blotter: Florida man helps himself to hot chocolate when burglarizing Watkinsville home

DRUGS FOUND: On Feb. 21, Deputy Dustin Mines stopped a pickup on Georgia Highway 316 after he saw it swerving in the lane and a brake light was out. A check on the registered driver also showed he had a suspended license for failing to pay support for his child. After a traffic stop, the 51-year-old Bogart man denied drinking, but he had pinpoint eyes and fresh needle marks on his arms. He denied using any narcotics, but the deputy conducted a search and found methamphetamine, heroin and some prescription pills. He was taken to jail.

HIT AND RUN: On Feb. 21, Deputy S. McCart was dispatched to a vehicle collision about 11 p.m. at the Oconee Connector. A 56-year-old Watkinsville woman explained she noticed a white van behind her traveling without its headlights on. When she stopped her 2021 Mercedes for a red light, the van also stopped. Then it ran into the rear of her car. She felt it was done intentionally, which she told the deputy made her feel strange. She didn't want to step outside her car. However, the van driver began flashing his lights and drove rapidly around her in a reckless manner as it changed lanes around other motorists while speeding away. However, she was able to get the tag number and call 911. Deputy Lex Ogan learned later that the 52-year-old van driver from Atlanta had been stopped by Statham police about 10 minutes later and was charged with DUI and speeding. The man is expected to be charged in the Oconee case.

HIT AND RUN: On Feb. 23, Deputy Dustin Mines responded to the North High Shoals area to meet with a 44-year-old Monroe man in regards to a hit and run crash that he said occurred at U.S. Highway 441 and South Main Street, Watkinsville. The man explained he was southbound in an area where two lanes merge into one and his vehicle was hit on the passenger side by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500. Both drivers stopped at a gas station in Bishop, but then the Ram driver just drove away. The deputy determined the van was registered in Indiana to a transportation business. The next day, the 59-year-old Milledgeville man driving the pickup turned himself in but said he didn’t think he had hit the other vehicle. He was charged with hit and run and improper lane change.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Woman says van purposely hit her at Oconee Connector