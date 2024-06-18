Oconee Blotter: Dump truck driver pushes car into traffic

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

COURSE DAMAGED: On June 5, Jonathan Sturm was dispatched to Lane Creek Golf Club near North High Shoals, where officials found that someone drove a dirt bike onto the course and caused an estimated $4,000 in damage. The damaged grass is a type imported from Texas and requires chemical treatment. It will require expert repair work. The sheriff’s office was provided images of the dirt bike, so an arrest is possible.

ZONED DRIVER: On June 5, Deputy Annessa Glenn was patrolling on Georgia Highway 316 when she observed a Hyundai Sonata stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the vehicle didn’t move so she activated her blue lights to determine the problem. The 48-year-old Athens man explained he “zoned out” using his phone. The man had watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. After a series of sobriety tests, he was charged with DUI.

VIOLENT TRUCKER: On June 7, Deputy Seth McCart was dispatched to a road rage type incident in Bishop. A 32-year-old Bishop resident reported he was stopped on High Shoals Road at Macon Highway, where the traffic was heavy. A large red dump truck was stopped behind him. He found it difficult to pull out due to the traffic. However, the dump truck rammed his Toyota Corolla, pushing it into the highway. Vehicles were still coming, so the man didn’t move his car and the dump truck rammed him again. This time the man was able to pull out and drive into the Golden Pantry parking lot, but the truck went north on Macon Highway. The deputy examined a surveillance camera at the Golden Pantry and it confirmed what the man said. Deputies are trying to identify the dump truck and its driver.

DUI CHARGED: On June 7, Deputy Annessa Glenn was on patrolling on U.S. Highway 78 near the Highway 316 exit when she saw a 2009 GMC Sierra traveling in an erratic manner and almost hit another vehicle. She stopped the truck and the 41-year-old man from Athens had trouble locating his driver’s license. He explained he drank a 16 ounce beer and half of another, which was equivalent of two beers. The man failed sobriety tests and was charged with DUI.

FENTANYL PROBLEM: On June 10, Cpl. Kenji Dorsey responded to a reckless driver report on Highway 316. When he spotted the Ford Crown Victoria, he followed it and only made a traffic stop after it crossed a fog line. The officer told the 39-year-old man he was going to issue him a warning, then he noticed a device for smoking drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie of fentanyl. The man explained he is a user and not a seller. He also explained he had tried to stop using the drug, but it is difficult because his withdrawals are so bad that he has to use it in order to function. The man felt like he might pass out, so medics were called before he was taken to jail.

SHOPLIFTER ESCAPES: On June 11, Deputy William Lewis responded to a call of a shoplifter fleeing Walmart in a white car. The deputy spotted the car and made a traffic stop along Parkway Boulevard. However, the shoplifting suspect jumped out of the backseat area and fled into the woods. The driver was taken into custody for a pending warrant from Athens. Another passenger, a 32-year-old Athens woman, explained the suspect was a man they knew as Mike. She said he was not only the shoplifter, but he was owner of some drug items found in the car including marijuana, scales and a grinder. Deputies examined store video footage of the suspect and were able to identify him. Recovered in the car were some shoplifted items including Calvin Klein Obsession and Burberry perfumes. The store plans to charge the suspect when the 39-year-old Athens man is captured.

STOLEN RAM: On June 11, Cpl. Dylan Pulliam received notification that a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 was spotted on Epps Bridge Parkway. When the officer observed the pickup driving out of Pinewood Mobile Home Park, the truck fled before the deputy could turn around. A short time later, Investigator Dustin Mines called to report the truck, stolen in Birmingham, Alabama, was in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse. The driver, a 32-year-old Bishop man and his passenger, a 34-year-old Winterville woman, attempted to flee on foot, but were captured by Mines and Investigator Matt Pilcher.

GUN MISSING: On June 11, a 33-year-old College Park resident reported he drove to Walmart and went inside for about 10 minutes. He later discovered his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, which he left in the unlocked truck, was gone.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Dump truck driver decides its time for car to move