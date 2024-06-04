Oconee Blotter: Barking dog leads to bloody fight between neighbors

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

MAN FLEES: On May 24, Deputy Annessa Glenn spotted a car at about 10:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 441 that showed the driver had a suspended driver’s license. When she attempted a traffic stop, the car fled north to Timothy Road and into Clarke County. The car turned into Town’s Walk subdivision, where it ran stop signs before coming back onto Timothy Road and then turning into another subdivision. After it turned onto a dead-end road, the deputy blocked the car. Athens-Clarke police arrived to assist. The 51-year-old Athens man, who smelled of alcohol and marijuana, refused any sobriety tests. He was taken to jail on numerous charges including DUI.

DRINKING DENIED: On May 17, Deputy Doug Mattocks was on patrol when his attention was drawn to a car with its flasher lights activated. The car was traveling halfway off the road, then it came to a stop. The deputy drove over to check on what appeared to be a disabled vehicle, but the 25-year-old Atlanta man driving explained he was looking for his phone. The man smelled of alcohol, but he denied drinking. The man, whose eyes were red and partially closed, failed a roadside sobriety test. He wanted to know why the deputy stopped him, but the officer explained he didn’t pull him over. He was taken for a blood test, then to jail.

WRECK DENIED: On May 17, Deputy Annessa Glenn received a dispatch on a red Ford pickup sought in a hit-and-run incident. She spotted the pickup and made a stop along Experiment Station Road. The 19-year-old Watkinsville man denied he was involved in an accident, but his passenger admitted they were. The man, who had watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, volunteered he had gotten a tattoo. The man was given sobriety tests. He slurred his words as he made numerous comments. Earlier, a motorist explained she was making a turn at the Oconee Connector, when her vehicle was sideswiped by a red pickup. They stopped and the man asked if they were OK and his passenger apologized, however, they drove off. Another motorist told deputy Bill Reynolds that he observed the pickup swerving in the roadway prior to the sideswiping the other vehicle.

BARKING PROBLEM: On May 18, Deputy Gregory Harrison was dispatched to a home on Malcom Bridge Road in response to a report of two men fighting. The deputy approached a 32-year-old man with a bloody face. This man explained he went to his neighbor’s house due to a barking dog. He used a broom stick to beat on the dog’s cage, but another dog approached and he took a swing at it. Then the dog owner appeared and during the confrontation, he said that man hit him. Then the fight began. The 52-year-old neighbor said he saw the man swing the stick at his dog and he warned him, “Don’t let me catch you hitting my dog again.” He said the man then pushed him and the fight began. The men were told this was a case of mutual combat, so both were taken to jail on a charge of affray.

RESISTING ARREST: On May 25, Cpl. Quinton NeSmith was dispatched to a home in Watkinsville, where there was a history of violence with the resident. A call came in that the man was having a stroke, but when the officer entered the house, the 54-year-old man told the deputy he was fine and to get out of the house. However, the deputy knew the man was wanted on a warrant, so after determining he was OK, he pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. The suspect aggressively grabbed the officer’s arm and during a struggle, the man fell on the couch. The man began cussing and during the scuffle, the officer punched the man and pulled out a stun gun. The man warned, “Don’t do it (expletive), Don’t do it.” After five more warnings, the deputy stunned him, but had to use it a second time to bring the man under control. An ambulance was called and after the suspect was checked, he was transported to jail on an additional charge of felony obstruction.

MULTIPLE JOINTS: On May 18, Deputy Bill Reynolds was working radar along Georgia Highway 316 near Bogart at about 8 p.m. when he clocked a Nissan Rogue going 87 mph. After a traffic stop, the 32-year-old Dacula man admitted he had smoked five or six marijuana joints that day. After the deputy found two open beer cans, the man said he had also consumed three to five beers. He was charged with speeding, having open containers, possession of marijuana and DUI.

CAR CRASHES: On May 19, Deputy Annessa Glenn was dispatched to a wreck at about 9 p.m. on Hog Mountain Road near Clotfelter Road. The deputy asked the 26-year-old Loganville woman what happened and she replied that she must have looked down and crashed. However, another motorist reported seeing her Kia Optima swerving in the road before she went off the road, go airborne, jump a culvert and crash into a mailbox. A wheel came off the car and the airbags deployed. The woman had glassy eyes and said she drank a margarita about three hours earlier, but that fact did not contribute to the wreck. She was taken for a blood test and charged with DUI.

SHOPLIFTER FIGHTS: On May 21, Deputy Boris Argueta was dispatched to Walmart, where a teenager was stopped for trying to steal some batteries. The Walmart official said he would not prosecute, but changed his mind when the officer discovered the 17-year-old had given a false name. When placed under arrest, the teen resisted and pushed Cpl. Baer Schiffer against a wall causing a cut to his head. Two deputies deployed stun guns before the teen was detained with handcuffs.

FALSE NAME: On May 22, Cpl. Kenji Dorsey was patrolling on U.S. Highway 78 when he pulled over to check on a disabled vehicle. Another man was helping the motorist change a tire. The officer discovered the vehicle’s registration was expired, and he asked for the driver’ license explaining he was only going to issue a warning. However, the man complained about the deputy being there and gave a name that turned out to be false. The man was identified as a 38-year-old resident of Pine Mountain. He was charged with false name, possession of a drug-related object and driving while his license was revoked.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: Watkinsville fights efforts to take him to jail