Ocoee police working crime scene at busy strip mall

A heavy police presence was visible Friday morning at a popular strip mall in Ocoee.

Officers and detectives with Ocoee Police Department gathered at the business plaza at the corner of West Colonial Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

Channel 9 was near the police activity and saw yellow crime taped stretched across a portion of the plaza.

Police appeared to be focusing on Planet Fitness, a gym located in the strip mall.

Reporter Q McCray is on scene, working to gather information about the incident.

