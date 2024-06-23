Oceanside drug dealer who called people who overdose ‘dummies’ sentenced to prison

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX5/KUSI) — A North County drug dealer was handed a 10-year prison sentence last week, U.S. attorney Tara McGrath’s office announced.

Sean Keenan O’Connor, a 22-year-old Oceanside resident, will serve time for firearms and drug trafficking offenses, including the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alprazolam.

According to his plea agreement, deputies with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department executed court-authorized search warrants on his residence and vehicle on Feb. 28, 2023. The following items were seized during the operation, according to authorities:

— 2,617 fentanyl tablets

— 209 methamphetamine tablets

— 24.19 grams of cocaine

— 4,384 alprazolam tablets

— 1,549 grams of marijuana

Deputies also seized about $150,000 in cash, along with roughly $17,300 in Bitcoin, which court records show O’Connor admitted were proceeds from drug trafficking.

Leading up to the search warrants, the sentencing memorandum noted that the Oceanside man had called people who overdose on fentanyl “dummies” during a text exchange. Additionally, he appeared to brag on social media about selling drugs, even posting photographs of himself on Instagram with cash and drugs.

“This significant sentence of a prolific North County drug dealer is a meaningful victory for public safety,” said U.S. attorney McGrath. “By removing dangerous criminals, weapons, and drugs from our streets, we are ensuring a safer community for all.”

