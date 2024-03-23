Ocean overwash closes N.C. 12, suspends ferry service to and from Ocracoke

Ocean overwash closed North Carolina Highway 12 and ferry services to and from Ocracoke on Saturday as a storm system moved through the region, officials said.

Highway 12 at the north end of Ocracoke Island was closed due to unsafe driving conditions, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation in a social media post just after 8:15 a.m. Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke was also suspended.

“Service will resume when the road is reopened and conditions are safe,” said the North Carolina Ferry System.

In addition, ferry service between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke was suspended due to high winds battering the Pamlico Sound.

The Outer Banks closures come amid gusty winds forecasted by the National Weather Service in Wakefield to reach up to 45 miles per hour Saturday morning. A more prolonged wind event will occur Saturday night and into Sunday for much of eastern Virginia, coastal northeast North Carolina and lower Maryland with gusts of 45-50 mph.

The forecast also called for around 1.5-2.5 inches of rain, which will taper off Saturday afternoon. Localized instances of flooding are possible across eastern Virginia, coastal northeast North Carolina and the lower Maryland Eastern Shore through midday, the weather service said.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com