Ocean lovers take note: These are the best 'coastal' places to live in 2017

The Great Blue Hole is found about 45 miles east of Belize's Ambergris Caye.

Belize, the Bahamas and Playa del Carmen, Mexico have been named some of the best places to live along the coast.

Coastal Living magazine, a brand owned by Time Inc., published its "20 Best Places to Live 2017" list, which considers everything from the coastal lifestyle to urban and community design, expat life, ease of transition, real estate ownership, location and quality of destination.

It's a list tailor-made for retirees looking for property along water-front, sun-soaked coastlines in North America and the Caribbean, or ocean lovers and water babies looking to live near its wildness.

Destinations are divided into different categories. For those in search of a smaller coastal town, the list includes Fernandina Beach and Sarasota in Florida. There's also Grand Haven in Michigan, Langley in Washington and Orleans in Massachusetts.

More dynamic destinations in the "cities" category include Boston, San Diego, Santa Barbara and St. Petersburg, Florida.

For those looking for something more exotic and tropical, experts singled out Ambergris Caye in Belize, Harbour Islands in the Bahamas and Playa del Carmen, in Mexico.

For the full list visit http://www.coastalliving.com/travel/top-10/best-places-to-live.