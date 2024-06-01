Ocean County Mall is now the place to go for consumer complaints, questions

Do you have a consumer complaint in Ocean County?

Take it to the mall.

There's a new outreach center for the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs: the County Connection at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River.

A representative will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday to answer questions and take complaints. The representative also will have information on consumer laws covering everything from contractors to store return policies.

There's a new outreach center for the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs: the County Connection at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River.

More: Ocean County April home prices on the rise; see how much they've changed since last year

“Bringing our services directly to the residents is the best way to educate people about the assistance we can offer,” said Gary Quinn, deputy director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners and liaison to the Department of Consumer Affairs, in a news release. “The County Connection is a great location allowing us to bring help right to our consumers.”

County Connection is a storefront that provides access to many programs and services supported by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners.

“We are happy to welcome our Department of Consumer Affairs to the County Connection,” said Ocean County Commissioner John P. Kelly, liaison to County Connection. “Consumer Affairs will be joining with staff from Senior Services, the Ocean County Veterans Services Bureau, ... the Ocean County Clerk’s office and others, meeting one-on-one with our constituents.”

More: What's the safest hospital in Monmouth and Ocean? What's the least safe? Find out here

In addition to the new County Connection site, you can reach the Department of Consumer Affairs at its main office at 1027 Hooper Ave., Building 2, in Toms River, and at the Ocean County Southern Service Center, 179 S. Main St., Manahawkin.

“With the cost of everything increasing and scam artists on the rise using more and more advanced technologies, it’s important for us to make sure our consumers are protected,” Quinn said. “A key step in making sure consumer rights are guarded is to give them easy access to the professionals that can help.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs opens location at mall