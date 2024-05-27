Ocean closed to beachgoers after ‘aggressive’ shark sightings in San Clemente

The ocean was closed off to all beachgoers in San Clemente Monday after officials confirmed “aggressive shark behavior” just off the coast.

The sharks were spotted near T-Street Beach, according to a social media post by the City of San Clemente.

Officials did not elaborate on the number of sharks spotted or what led to their behavior being deemed “aggressive.”

Scientists say it’s time to look out for great whites

Water access was set to be closed to the public through at least 8 p.m. Monday night, assuming no new shark sightings.

Video from Sky5 showed many people continuing to enjoy Memorial Day at the beach despite the warnings. Several people were seen wading into the water.

A December 2022 study found that there were some 201 “confirmed shark incidents” in state waters between January 1950 and December 2021. Fifteen of those encounters were fatal and another 107 involved non-fatal injuries.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the only way to avoid any risk of having a shark encounter is to avoid the ocean altogether.

But while humans have greatly increased their beach and ocean activity, including surfing, swimming and scuba diving, shark incidents have not increased at the same rate.

If you’re interested in helping sharks across the globe, National Geographic has some tips.

