Ocean City's Dog Playground will reopen soon after improvements, and here's what to expect

Rest-assured, local dog-owners: Ocean City's Dog Playground is set to reopen this month.

The pup-friendly playground, located at 502 94th St., has been closed for maintenance since Feb. 22. According to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Center, two tentative reopening dates have since been set — March 15 or March 16, weather permitting.

The recent spells of rain have impacted the installation of sod and 2,735 square feet of new artificial turf to the central area of the fully-fenced-in Dog Playground that is currently bare dirt.

Ocean City's Dog Playground on Thursday, March 7, at 502 94th Street in Ocean City, Maryland.

"Due to the impending rain in this week’s forecast, the final sod installation surrounding the new turf in the large area of the Dog Playground has been delayed our of an abundance of caution," said Ocean City Recreation and Parks.

"We hope to have all work completed as soon as possible with the park’s reopening now tentatively scheduled for the end of next week," added Ocean City Recreation and Parks. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

The Dog Playground is the only area within the town limits where dogs are permitted to be off-leash.

Rain expected to slow down in Ocean City

According to The Weather Channel's 10-day weather forecast, Ocean City residents can expect to see far less puddles on the ground over the next week, as only one day is calling for a high chance of rain.

Keep your raincoat handy this weekend, however, as a steady rain shower is expected on Saturday, March 9. Showers will begin in the morning and continue into the evening, with the temperature reaching a high of 54 degrees.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City has been making upgrades to dog playground, reopening soon