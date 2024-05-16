Ocean City weighs crackdown on what can be displayed on Boardwalk. All to know.

Proprietors in Ocean City, Maryland, must be extra mindful of how they choose to display outdoor merchandise this upcoming summer season, seeing as town officials are gearing up to reinforce existing rules and regulations.

Ocean City Town Council members addressed the request to approve proposed amendments to outdoor display enforcement at an April 30 meeting. During this time, City Manager Terry McGean spoke to council members about multiple issues regarding the current outdoor display ordinance.

Shirts for sale at shops on the boardwalk Friday, May 3, 2024, in Ocean City, Maryland.

Although the existing ordinance refers specifically to Atlantic Avenue, which includes the Boardwalk, McGean said the enforcement technically applies to the entire resort town.

"If you'll look in that enforcement section, it has three major problems that we believe we would like to address," he said. “There’s a number of steps and they’re fairly cumbersome."

OCEAN CITY BANK BECOMES MUSEUM: Ocean City to get grand new museum on Boardwalk soon: Take a look inside the restored bank

What enforcement would come with new Ocean City code?

The proposed new code includes a citation and fine of $500 as a result of a first violation; a citation and fine of $1,000 for a second violation; a citation, fine of $1,000 and two-week permit suspension for a third violation; and a four-month permit suspension and fine of $1,000 for a fourth violation.

Additionally, the new code states that the refusal to obtain a permit or continuous display of merchandise after a permit has been suspended may result in a business license suspension.

"I do want to point out that this will be treated like any other municipal citation and that is at the discretion of the enforcement officer," McGean said, before adding that, if a violation is egregious, the town has every right to issue a citation just as it would for, say, a speeding ticket.

Also, unlike in previous years, the violation count will not reset after a total count of four violations. Rather, it will reset after the four-month permit suspension is complete.

NEW OCEANFRONT COCKTAIL BAR: Ocean City's Coconut Club a new craft cocktail bar and coastal escape, all in one

Ocean City Mayor Meehan asks for warning for first violation

Shirts for sale at shops on the boardwalk Friday, May 3, 2024, in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan shared his thoughts on the proposed new code, including his personal opinion that a warning should be issued first and foremost.

"I know you'll be surprised, this coming from me, but I really think - as we document this going into this year - that the very first step should be a documented warning. Then you go to (a fine of) $500," Meehan told council members.

OCEAN CITY NAMED 'TOP U.S. BEACH': Ocean City hailed as top US beach town by multiple top-tier travel publications.

"I'm just adding a step in there, but I think it's the right thing to do," Meehan added. "As soon as a few people get that warning, everybody's going to realize it's time to come in line. Then there's no excuse."

Following Meehan's suggestion, council members agreed that a warning via enforcement staff should be issued first. Council members then voted 5-0 to advance the change in the existing ordinance to a first reading.

"There are other issues with this ordinance that we believe need to be addressed, but we believe they are going to require considerable more discussion," McGean said, hinting at eventual further discourse.

OCEAN CITY HOTEL RENOVATIONS: Historic Ocean City Commander Hotel to renovate pools, guest rooms in time for summer

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Will Ocean City crack down on what can be displayed on Boardwalk?