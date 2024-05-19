Ocean City police seek suspects in malicious destruction of department vehicle

The Ocean City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in a case of malicious destruction to a department vehicle.

Here's what we know now.

The department posted to its Facebook page on Sunday that it is seeking suspects who "keyed" the department's mounted unit pickup truck and horse trailer, and slashed its tires. The truck and trailer were parked behind the shopping center on 118th Street on Saturday, May 18, between 5 and 11:30 p.m., the department reported.

The Ocean City Police Department posted these photos of destruction to its mounted unit pickup truck on Sunday. The department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in the case.

Anyone can identify suspects or has any information regarding this incident is asked to get in touch with PFC Finch at cfinch@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Reference case number 2024-001021.

