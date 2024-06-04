Ocean City Fire Department investigating fire that broke out at strip mall business

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a strip mall in Ocean City over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the department, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on June 1, the fire department responded to a structure fire at Diamond Nail Salon, located at 7209 Coastal Highway.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the building and made access to the business and discovered an active fire within the unit. A search of the building was conducted and there were no occupants inside. The fire was extinguished and salvage and overhaul of the fire area was completed.

Firefighters then initiated smoke removal operations. Investigators from the fire department's Fire Marshal's Office are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

