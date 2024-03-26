Ocean breaches dunes, closes Route 1 northbound just north of Indian River Inlet Bridge

Northbound Coastal Highway, just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge, is closed after the ocean breached the dunes Tuesday.

"High tide has just passed and equipment is prepared to begin clearing road as soon as water subsides so road can be reopened," a Department of Transportation Facebook post said.

Department spokesman C.R. McLeod confirmed the road is still closed at 11:20 a.m.

The ocean breached the dunes just north of the Indian River Inlet bridge March 26, 2024.

This story will be updated.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Route 1 closed just north of Indian River Inlet Bridge due to flooding