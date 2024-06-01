Occupants displaced after fire at home on Triangle Place in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The Lynchburg Fire Department says occupants will be displaced after a house fire on Triangle Place on Saturday, June 1.

The fire department told WFXR News on the scene that crews responded to the 2900 block of Triangle Place on a report of a structure fire. They arrived and found the fire burning in the attic of a home.

Firefighters were able to control the flames and fully extinguish it within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the scene and there was no further damage to surrounding structures. However, the fire department says the occupants of the home will be displaced.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal is currently investigating the scene. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

