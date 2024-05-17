Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Fetterman: ‘I stand up to bullies’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) following his derisive comments on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Thursday night that erupted in chaos and was littered with insults.

“In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman said Friday morning on social media platform X. “Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was one of the major lawmakers who clashed during the committee’s markup to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt, shot back at the first-term senator, saying she stands up to “bullies.”

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday on X.

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday.”

During the hearing, which was stalled for nearly an hour due to blows being traded on all sides, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) of wearing “fake eyelashes.” Ocasio-Cortez then moved to strike Greene’s remarks down, saying they were “disgusting” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

Later, Crockett threw a jab at the Georgia Republican that went viral, asking “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The chaotic markup, in which committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) struggled to maintain order, was mocked and criticized by both CNN and Fox News personalities Friday morning.

