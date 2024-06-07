Ocala woman accused of killing neighbor asks judge to block previous 911 calls from court

The woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in Ocala tried to stop evidence from being presented in court on Friday.

Susan Lorincz is currently facing a manslaughter charge for shooting Ajike “AJ” Owens.

It started with a dispute about Owens’ children.

The case has revealed Lorincz has a long history of calling the police on the children.

Lorincz did not want the calls allowed in the case.

Calls that include her complaining about the kids making too much noise playing football, young girls walking their dogs, and Lorinzc using racial slurs toward the kids.

The state argued that the jury had a right to know Lorincz had a history that targeted the kids and family.

The judge decided to allow the multiple 911 calls Lorincz made leading up to her shooting Owens as long as the calls were related to Owens.

