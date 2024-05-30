Ocala man installed hidden cameras inside home 3 years ago, police say

An Ocala man is facing charges of video voyeurism after officers said they found two hidden cameras inside a home.

Officers arrested John Butler last week.

A concerned mother called police to report she discovered a small hidden camera in her adult daughter’s bathroom.

The camera was disguised as an electrical outlet.

Another camera, made to look like a Wi-Fi device, was also found in the daughters’ bedroom.

Investigators think Butler installed the cameras three years ago when he was living in the home.

