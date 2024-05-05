Ocala man, 22, dies in crash when exiting I-75 in Alachua County

A 22-year-old Ocala man was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 75 in Gainesville. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, here is what we know:

Where did the crash happen?

On the northbound exit ramp at Williston Road (State Road 121.)

When did the crash happen?

About 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

How did the crash happen?

The northbound driver exited I-75 at Williston Road at a high speed and failed to negotiate the curve, the news release says. The vehicle, described only as a pickup truck, entered the east grass shoulder and hit a tree. There were no passengers in the truck.

Where was the driver taken?

He was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Who was driving?

The FHP no longer provides the names of people involved in traffic fatalities.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: I-75 crash kills man, 22, from Ocala Florida