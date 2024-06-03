Ocala jury returns split verdict in child pornography trial

A jury last week returned a split verdict against an Ocklawaha man charged with possessing child pornography.

A six-member jury was sworn in on May 29 to hear the case against Brandon A. Elledge. The trial lasted two days.

Representing Elledge were Jimmie Sparrow and Lee Fairchild of the law firm Sparrow & Fairchild. For the prosecution it was Assistant State Attorneys Katrina Self and Elizabeth White. Retired Circuit Judge Willard Pope presided.

Elledge faced 19 counts of possessing 10 or more images of child pornography. On May 30, jurors found Elledge guilty of three counts and not guilty on 16 counts. Defense lawyers said Elledge faces up to 15 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 1. Elledge, 38, has been held at the county jail since April 2023.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Elledge in 2022 after they received information about someone downloading child pornography. After investigating, deputies were able to find Elledge and arrest him.

