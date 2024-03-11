Ocala courts: Prison time for two men accused of going online to solicit children for sex

Here's a look at some courtroom news from the week of March 4:

State v. Evan Michael Welshans

Why was Welshans in court? For a one-day trial that began March 7.

Charges: Travel to meet minor after use of computer to lure child, use computer to seduce solicit lure child, and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate.

Lawyers: Defending Welshans was local attorney Melanie Slaughter. Prosecuting the case were Assistant State Attorneys Katrina Self and Samantha Wahba.

When was Welshans arrested? The 32-year-old Floral City man was booked into the county jail on March 31, 2022 as part of Operation April's Fool, when law enforcement officials went online and pretended to be children.

Jury: Four women and three men.

At trial: Prosecutors argued that Welshans was guilty of pursuing what he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sexual favors. The defense said Welshans thought he was arranging a meeting with a 19-year-old, and noted that the adult website Welshans accessed required users to be at least 18.

Verdict: Jurors found Welshans guilty on all three counts. He was sentenced only on the travel to meet minor after use of computer to lure child.

Did Welshans have any support? Yes, his parents were present during the trial. His father told the court they love their son, his son would never hurt a child, and the ordeal has been devastating for their family.

Did Welshans made a comment? Yes. Reading from a prepared statement, he took responsibility for his actions, said he was active in church and had a job. Since his arrest, he said he has lost his job and friends, and has been going to therapy.

Sentence: Welshans was sentenced to 28 months in prison, followed by five years of probation. He has two days of credit for time already served. Once he's released from prison, he must abide by several rules. For instance, he must register as a sexual offender, cannot have any contact with anyone under 18 until he's approved to do so, and must follow a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

State v. Dustin Wagoner Carlisle

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Lawyers: Local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow and Assistant State Attorney Drew Brandies

Charges: Use computer to seduce solicit lure child, travel to meet minor after use of computer to lure child, unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate and transmission of harmful material to minor.

Why was Carlisle arrested? Law enforcement officials conducted a sting operation call "MAP Mirage," or Minor Attracted Persons, where men online thought they were speaking with children hoping to have sexual encounters. Carlisle was taken into custody last year.

Trial: There was a one-day trial on March 8.

What was the outcome? Carlisle's lawyer and the prosecutor worked out a plea deal.

What were the terms? Carlisle agreed to serve 30 months in prison followed by 30 months of probation. Carlisle, who pleaded no contest to the charges, has one day of credit for time served at the county jail. When he's released from prison, he must register as a sexual offender.

Charges filed in two felony cases

Assistant State Attorney Shanae Pickens told the court prosecutors have filed charges against Raynel Fabian Diaz and a 17-year-old teenager in two separate cases.

Diaz is charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another and one count each of DUI with property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked. The teen is charged with principal, attempt second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Do Diaz and the teen have lawyers? Yes. The minor is represented by the Public Defender's Office, while Diaz's lawyer is Melanie Slaughter, a local defense attorney.

When is the next court dates for the duo? For Diaz, it's late May. The boy's is set for mid-June.

What were the circumstances surrounding their arrests? Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Diaz was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash along Interstate 75 in October 2023. Not wearing a seatbelt, Diaz was ejected from the vehicle. Three men in the car with Diaz were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died. Troopers said Diaz's blood alcohol content was close to three times over the state's legal limit of 0.08.

The teen, charged as an adult by prosecutors, is accused of participating in an attempted carjacking and eventual shooting of a man at the Petro Truck Stop, 7401 W. County Road 318 in Reddick, in the summer of 2023.

Sheriff's detectives said Christopher Mikail Riley, the boy's alleged accomplice, fired two shots, one of them hitting a man from Tampa, who officials said was the intended target. The man was treated for his injuries.

Are Diaz and the boy in jail? Diaz is presently free on $40,500 bond. The boy is currently at the jail, where he is being held without bail.

