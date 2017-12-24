Ocado leaves customers out in the cold as it fails to deliver turkey on time

Customers have complained on social media that Ocado has failed to deliver their Christmas shopping - Katie Collins/PA

Online grocer Ocado has been criticised by customers for failing to deliver their Christmas Day essentials.

The company, which delivers Waitrose products as well as its own-brand items, has been flooded with customer complaints on social media in the run up to Christmas.

Shoppers took to Facebook and Twitter to harangue the company, with some writing that they placed their order as far back as October and others alleging that food expired on the same day as it was delivered.

Some claimed that their order was not delivered at all, despite the company charging up to £9.99 for Christmas delivery.

One customer wrote on Facebook that Ocado had almost managed to "sabotage our Christmas" Credit: Andrew Crowley/Andrew Crowley More

In response to an Ocado post on their Twitter page in which the company linked to a Christmas Day carrot recipe, Christian Mole said: "How about getting basics right? Ordered weeks ago and in day of delivery you have no potatoes and offer no substitution."

Lisa Ravenshear wrote on Facebook earlier today, the morning of Christmas eve, that she was having to "fight my way around the shops" in search of beef that was not delivered nor substituted.

Earlier this year it was reported that Ocado had launched an automated system that it hopes will one day revolutionise the grocery delivery industry.

The 240,000 square foot site in Hampshire uses mechanical product handling technology, a sprawling system of stacked crates in a grid called a “hive”, where robots use claws to pick up food items as they go.

Andrea Renkel wrote on Ocado's Facebook page earlier this week that Ocado had almost managed to "sabotage our Christmas" and that the experience had put them off online food shopping.

She added: "I sorted our Christmas food order three weeks ago, delivery date today. This morning I find an email 'sorry, your order was cancelled'."

Another customer, Shelley Summerville Clarke, complained that she had placed her order in October for delivery on Christmas Eve.

She said: "You’ve charged my £9.99 for this poor service. I’m now going to have to go to the supermarket so I can make my trifle and hope I can get some fresh custard for my Christmas pudding.

"And some large foil so I can cook my turkey tomorrow. So poor. Very disappointed."

UK grocer market share

Earlier this month Ocado said it was held back by a shortage of drivers after its growth cooled slightly towards the end of this year.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said a lack of capacity caused by a shortage of drivers in some areas stopped it from growing as fast as planned.

A spokesperson for Ocado told the Daily Mail: "We are very sorry that some customers have not received items they ordered. We intend to compensate those who have not received the highest level of service."