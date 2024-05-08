OC graduations this weekend

May 8—More than 1,000 Odessa College students will walk in the Commencement ceremonies this weekend for degree and certificate recipients.

Ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. May 10 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 11 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Friday's ceremony includes 426 graduate candidates of the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Industry.

Saturday's morning ceremony includes 351 graduate candidates in the School of Liberal Arts and Education and the Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TxCHSE — GED).

The 2 p.m. Saturday ceremony has 283 graduate candidates from the School of Health and Sciences and Continuing Education.

Anyone not able to attend the ceremonies can view the livestream on YouTube at the following links:

Watch the Friday ceremony here:

Watch the Saturday 10 a.m. ceremony here:

Watch the Saturday 2 p.m. ceremony here: