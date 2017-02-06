A new obstacle to Trump’s immigration limits?

Lyle Denniston, Constitution Daily’s Supreme Court correspondent, explains why a technical dispute over language could delay a federal appeals court ruling on President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order until February 17 at the earliest.

Judge Robart, who issued the executive order stay

UPDATE: The Ninth Circuit Court set a one-hour hearing by telephone for Tuesday afternoon, thus indicating that it would not rule until after that on the Trump Administration’s request to allow it to enforce its new immigrations restrictions.

The filing of written briefs on that question has now been completed. The Justice Department, in a new brief, argued that, if any further delay were granted, it should only allow travel into the U.S. of foreign nationals from the seven targeted nations who had previously gained legal entry but are now temporarily abroad and want to return, or plan such overseas travel in the future.

The new brief offered no further defense of the government’s right at this point to challenge Judge Robart’s ruling, but it did refer to that order repeatedly as an “injunction.”

After a Sunday rush of foreign travelers from the Mideast reached U.S. shores under the protection of a federal judge’s temporary order, the Trump Administration’s effort to stop that migration may have run into a new legal obstacle. Three states opposed to President Trump’s January 27 order strictly limiting immigration as an anti-terrorism policy are pressing a federal appeals court to throw out the government’s case seeking to defend the travel restrictions.

The states of Washington and Minnesota, now joined by a new ally – Hawaii – in opposition to the Trump executive order, filed legal papers late Sunday night arguing that the government has no legal right at this point to pursue an appeal that seeks to reinstate the Trump ban. The Seattle trial judge who last week blocked enforcement of the restrictions did not do so in a form that is subject to an immediate appeal, the states’ lawyers contended. The states did so as they repeated earlier arguments that the Trump restrictions are unconstitutional and violate federal immigration laws.

While the new challenge involved technical procedural details, it has the potential practical effect – if it is accepted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit – of keeping President Trump and federal agencies from enforcing the travel limits for at least a few more weeks. That would mean that additional thousands of foreign nationals from war-torn Syria and six other Mideast nations who otherwise would be barred could continue to make their way to the United States, or, if they had already arrived, could be spared from being sent back.

The Seattle jurist, U.S. District Judge James T. Robart, on Friday barred enforcement of the President’s travel limits for the time being but did so only by issuing a “temporary restraining order.” That is a kind of court command that is designed simply to maintain the status quo in a pending legal case until a judge can consider how to rule on the rights or duties at issue in that proceeding.

Ordinarily, under federal court rules, a restraining order of that kind cannot be appealed. Only if the judge goes further and issues an injunction, which does reflect a ruling on the actual legal questions at stake, can the party that is the target of the injunction go to an appeals court to seek to have it lifted.

On Saturday, when the Trump legal team from the Justice Department asked the Ninth Circuit Court to postpone Judge Robart’s order during a government appeal, those lawyers conceded that, ordinarily, a temporary restraining order cannot be appealed. But they urged the appeals panel to treat this restraining order as if it were actually an injunction. That can be done, the legal filing contended, when a restraining order was issued after a full hearing involving both sides and when the order is going to be in effect for more than just a few days. The document asserted that Robart’s order met those conditions because, it said, the order is indefinite in duration and was issued after a Friday hearing in that judge’s courtroom.