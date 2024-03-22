Obsession over Kate Middleton’s whereabouts called out by late-night host: ‘Leave this woman alone’

Jimmy Kimmel says he doesn’t understand the obsession over Kate Middleton’s whereabouts and has called for everyone to just “leave this woman alone!”

Kimmel spoke about the conspiracies surrounding the Princess of Wales on his previous show, jesting at how the UK has gone “berserk” after Kate has evaded the public eye for weeks after undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

Kate’s absence from public life has sparked speculation about her whereabouts while she recovers from her operation, prompting online conspiracies to spiral.

However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has now told The Telegraph that Kate has been working from home on her early childhood project that hopes to improve the lives of babies as she continues to recover from her surgery.

“We finally got a royal update on Kate Middleton,” Kimmel noted on his Thursday night show.

“According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, there’s a very simple explanation for Kate Middleton’s whereabouts: She’s been working from home.”

The late show host commented on the most recent royal update on Kate Middleton (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

“How does a princess work from home?” Kimmel joked. “‘I’m just going to stay in and wave?’”

Despite theories about Kate doing the rounds on social media, Kimmel admitted he doesn’t quite get the infatuation with the princess while she has taken time off from the public eye.

“Maybe it’s because I’m American I don’t understand all the craziness around this,” he said.

“Why do we have to know where she is? It’s not like she’s the bus driver,” Kimmel quipped.

“She had an operation, she had abdominal surgery… maybe she has a colostomy bag and doesn’t want everybody to see it,” the late show host theorised.

Although Kate was confirmed by Kensington Palace to have undergone a successful abdominal surgery, this has not stopped some from turning to conspiracies surrounding the royals as she continued to recover.

The Princess of Wales is reported to be working from home on her early years project (AP)

One picture that particularly caught the public’s attention was a Mother’s Day photo shared by the royal couple of Kate and her three children, but some eagle-eyed social media users saw some apparent edits made to the picture.

While an official statement was released on their X account, stating that Kate “occasionally experiments with editing”, it wasn’t long until another picture caused a media storm when footage was captured of Kate and William strolling at a farm shop together on the Windsor Park estate.

Yet the “Katespiracy” continued, with some even going as far as to say the woman spotted was a Kate lookalike.

It’s now recently emerged that up to three staff members are allegedly being investigated at the London Clinic after someone allegedly tried to look at Kate’s medical records while she was inside as a patient.

Even the Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken out about the conspiracies surrounding the princess, calling the obsession “extremely unhealthy”.

Kimmel even voiced his thoughts on the matter: “I mean, really. People are demanding she get dressed up and march through London so we can have a look at her,” he said. “Leave this woman alone!”