Observing Holy Thursday in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Christians throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and around the world, observed Holy Thursday.

Hundreds gathered in Lackawanna County as Bishop Bambera held Holy Thursday Mass at Saint Peters Cathedral in Scranton.

Holy Thursday signifies the day Christians believe Jesus shared in the last supper with his disciples, before his crucifixion and resurrection.

Holy Thursday masses included the traditional “washing of the feet.”

It represents when Jesus Christ washed his disciples’ feet to symbolically wash away their sins.

“This week, this time, is a, beautiful, and sacred, it brings us back to our identity as Catholic Christians the second thing that it does, it really shows the relevance of Jesus in our world today it really captures and reminds us of the love that God has for us,” said Cathedral of Scranton Pastor and Rector Father Jeffrey Tudgay.

Good Friday is when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on the cross.

